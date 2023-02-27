What are the UAE's most in-demand jobs in the first quarter of 2023?

Sales and marketing executives are the most in-demand roles that UAE employers plan to recruit in the next three months, a survey by jobs portal Bayt.com and market research agency YouGov found.

About 87 per cent of companies in the UAE’s commerce, trade and retail sector will go on a hiring spree this year, making it the top industry in terms of recruitment potential, according to the survey, which polled 1,014 people from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan between November 30 and January 18.

This was followed by the business consultancy and management sector, where 85 per cent of companies plan to hire new talent, and the oil, gas and petrochemicals sector, with 76 per cent of employers saying they intend to expand their workforce in the first quarter of this year, the survey found.

“The Middle East and North Africa region is fast becoming a hub for innovative companies and start-ups, offering diverse career paths for those looking to break into new markets,” Ola Haddad, director of human resources at Bayt.com, said.

“This has the potential to make the region one of the most sought-after destinations for jobseekers from around the world.”

The UAE jobs market has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, boosted by the government’s fiscal and monetary measures.

In October, a separate study by Bayt.com and YouGov found that 86 per cent of working professionals in the UAE had a positive career outlook for 2023.

Business management, computer science and information technology are the most sought-after academic qualifications among employers in the UAE, the latest survey found.

Real estate, construction and property development emerged as the industry that attracts or retains top talent in the UAE, followed by IT, internet and e-commerce, and the banking and finance sectors.

Banking and finance was found to be the main sector attracting Emirati talent, the research showed.

About 67 per cent of UAE employers plan to hire new employees this year, according to Bayt.com.

Nearly half of employers surveyed demand good communication skills in Arabic and English when hiring candidates, followed by 43 per cent of companies that seek the ability to work under pressure and 42 per cent look for teamwork skills.