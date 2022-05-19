Robo-advisers democratise investing and promote financial inclusion, experts say

Demand for low-fee, transparent digital investment platforms is growing in the Mena region

Robo-advisers are digital investment platforms that use automated algorithms to assign investors a tailored portfolio of exchange-traded funds or index funds. Getty
Deepthi Nair
May 19, 2022

The advent of robo-advisers in the Middle East and North Africa region has encouraged savings, improved investor decisions, democratised investing and promoted financial inclusion, according to experts speaking at a personal finance webinar on Wednesday.

“Ten years from now, people will spend less time with human financial advisers,” Michele Ferrario, co-founder and chief executive of digital wealth manager StashAway, told the Robo Advisers and Mass Affluent Savings in Mena webinar, which was organised by Bahrain-based FinTech Robos.

“Robo-advisory tools enable people with less financial literacy to get access to professionally managed investment platforms.”

