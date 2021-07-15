Homefront: ‘How do I deal with my tenant who refuses to pay rent or renew the contract?’

I live abroad. My tenant has neither renewed the rent contract nor submitted the rent cheques. But he continues to live in my property.

Can I call the police? Since the contract is not registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai, I cannot possibly involve that entity. I am in a tough spot. What should I do? SA

When you say that there is no Rera contract, I assume you are referring to the Ejari document? In the past, the Rental Dispute Settlement Committee (RDSC) in Dubai did not hear cases where the tenancy contract was not registered with Ejari. However, I believe this is not the case anymore.

I assume that you at least have a written tenancy contract, which outlines the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Obviously, a tenant cannot stay in a rented property without paying rent. If you have explored all avenues of communication with the tenant with no success, my advice would be to file a case at the RDSC. At the same time, you can also file a police report for non-payment of rent.

The police will call the tenant to arrange for rent payment but if the amount remains outstanding, they can only issue a fine.

The RDSC will be able to organise a better outcome than the police in this situation, including evicting the tenant.

Clear communication is key to resolving such situations. However, since you do not reside in Dubai, it can make that harder.

I suggest you either make a trip to Dubai to resolve the issue or arrange for a power of attorney to take care of your affairs. If not, the tenant will continue to abuse his position by living in the property without paying rent.

I am a first-time home buyer in the UAE. I am looking to purchase a one-bedroom apartment on a small budget. However, I am confused whether to pay for the property completely with cash or take out a mortgage?

Is there any benefit in taking out a mortgage, especially because interest rates are currently very attractive? KN, Dubai

Buying a property with a mortgage is a very cost-effective way of borrowing. Interest rates are at an all-time low at present, which makes borrowing the best form of buying a property today.

There are different types of mortgages on offer that you can choose to suit your lifestyle. These include products such as a fixed-rate mortgage and variable-rate mortgage.

Being able to pay consistent monthly instalments will allow the borrower to easily manage the repayments and further budget their finances, assuming they opt for a fixed-rate loan.

Lastly, taking out a mortgage allows you to buy a property without tying up all your money in one asset class. This can help diversify your investment to include other asset classes.

Mario Volpi is the sales and leasing manager at Engel & Volkers. He has worked in the property sector for more than 35 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario.volpi@engelvoelkers.com