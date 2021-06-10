Homefront: 'Is it cheaper to rent an Airbnb apartment rather than sign up for a one-year lease?'

There are a range of costs to consider if you choose to reside in a holiday property, including service and damage fees, local taxes and cleaning charges

The Dubai skyline. The city offers a number of rental options, including Airbnb properties, serviced apartments and traditional rentals with one-year contracts. Alamy
The Dubai skyline. The city offers a number of rental options, including Airbnb properties, serviced apartments and traditional rentals with one-year contracts. Alamy

I recently moved to the UAE for a one-year work assignment. I have been staying in a hotel for a few days but my employer has asked me to look for an apartment with a one-year lease.

I am not keen on signing up for a traditional one-year apartment lease with a real estate broker. Instead, I have been told that several Airbnb holiday homes are now being offered on long-term residential leases.

Read More

In the past, some UAE developers allowed property purchases to go ahead with cryptocurrency. However, it is now becoming harder to do so. AFPHomefront: ‘Can I use cryptocurrency to buy property in the UAE?’

Homefront: ‘Will buying properties in new projects offer better rental yields?’

Homefront: ‘What happens to the money placed in escrow of stalled property projects?’

What are the pros and cons of renting a holiday home for the long term with a management company? Are there any hidden fees that I need to watch out for? Will I have to pay a commission to the management company?

I am also considering hotel apartments or serviced apartments. Do these come at a rental premium to a traditional residential lease? Please advise. KV, Dubai

If you use an agent registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, there are many advantages associated with the services of a real estate broker. Contrary to belief, brokers have the knowledge and expertise to offer any prospect the benefits that will lead to a successful rent or sale.

A one-year rental is regarded as a long-term tenancy, therefore limiting yourself to only using management or holiday home companies for your search could prove to be a mistake in terms of diversity of inventory.

The only advantage I see to use a management company for your search would be that the property will most likely be managed by them. This will help if there are any maintenance issues in the future. Being able to get hold of the landlord to resolve any maintenance issues can be a pain when they don't reply quickly.

If you rent a property through Airbnb, you will be charged a service fee, a damage deposit fee and the owner will also collect local taxes (if any). The owner can also set the charge for cleaning their property and charge for extra occupants, so please check any small print.

Hotel and service departments come at a premium due to the services offered, which are sought-after by busy working individuals

Mario Volpi

Using a management company (assuming they have a real estate licence from the Department of Economic Development) or a real estate broker will attract a commission of approximately 5 per cent of the rental contract amount.

Hotel and serviced apartments come at a premium due to the services offered, which are sought-after by busy working individuals. Often, these apartments come with many extras included, such as all bills, internet and media packages including TV, maid, cleaning service and access to a gym and pool.

Keep all options open to select the right property after speaking to all concerned.

If a landlord wishes to increase the rent of a specific residential unit according to the Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s Rent Index, does the notice need to be sent through a registered mailing service or would a simple email with a 90-day notice period in writing be enough? EF, Dubai

When it comes to changes to an existing rental contract, the landlord or tenant needs to communicate the changes by giving 90 days' notice.

However, these types of notifications do not have to be sent through a notary public or registered mail. As long as they are in writing, they are legal.

The easiest and perhaps best way would be to send an email and follow up with a WhatsApp message to the tenant.

Mario Volpi is the sales and leasing manager at Engel & Volkers. He has worked in the property sector for more than 35 years in London and Dubai. The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario.volpi@engelvoelkers.com

Updated: June 10, 2021 10:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vaccination status is a key element in determining how long a 'green pass' is valid in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Health
An image of a solar eclipse shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his Instagram page.

Ring of fire: solar eclipse to be visible in some parts of the world

Science
Aziza Sbaity rolls out her hamstring on a foam roller, whilst warming up for training. She had suffered for years with hamstring syndrome. (Matt Kynaston)

Lebanese sprinter won't let any obstacle slow her down

Sport
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast