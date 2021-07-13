More than half of all Emiratis trust banks with their personal data

Warsaw. Poland was ranked first in a survey of countries and cities that trust banks, with 85 per cent of its citizens expressing confidence in how the financial sector handles their data, according to MoneyTransfers.com. (RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA-EFE)

More than half, or 56 per cent, of Emiratis trust banks and financial service providers with their personal data, a new survey revealed on Monday.

Emiratis have more confidence in lenders than customers in big economies such as the US, France and Spain, placing seventh overall in a poll of 17 countries and cities by MoneyTransfers.com, based on YouGov data.

Poland took top spot in the survey, with 85 per cent of its citizens expressing confidence in how the financial sector handles their data, followed by Indonesia where seven in 10 people gave their approval.

Germany and India were tied in third place, with 68 per cent of citizens happy that their data was being handled competently and ethically, according to the survey of 2,251 people aged 18 and above.

A separate survey in May by market research consultancy Insight Discovery found that 20 per cent of UAE residents perceive credit card companies as having the second worst reputation after recruiters.

However, the reputation of credit card companies has improved over the past 12 months, with a fifth of those polled perceiving them in bad light, compared with 23 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, French citizens are the most sceptical of their banks, with only 37 per cent having faith that financial service providers will manage their personal data properly, the MoneyTransfers.com survey found.

Italy was ranked just above France in 14th place, with only 38 per cent of Italians confident about how financial service providers use their data.

Countries that trust banks and financial service providers the most

Sweden (61 per cent) and the UK (59 per cent) rounded off the top five while Denmark (57 per cent) was sixth and the UAE was tied with Australia in seventh position.

China (53 per cent), Singapore (52 per cent) and Hong Kong (50 per cent) made up the top 10 countries where consumers trust how financial data is handled.

A separate study by the CFA Institute last year found that six in 10 UAE investors trust the investment management industry, compared with four in 10 globally. However, high fees were quoted as the main impediment to working with an advisory company.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

