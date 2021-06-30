Why it is important to rebuild trust in the UAE's financial advisory industry

As with any business, sector or country, trust is built on accountability, transparency and sustainability. The most successful businesses – and countries – are invariably well-regulated, well-managed and transparent in their consistent application of universally applied rules.
This builds and sustains confidence among all participants by guaranteeing that each have a reasonably fair – and predictable – chance of achieving correctly executed outcomes. Over time, this general confidence aggregates participation, innovation and ultimately capital, building businesses, sectors and societies that lead the world.
Creating such a trust ecosystem within the UAE financial advisory sector has the potential to harness the substantial private wealth latent in the region in the creation of a truly global centre of capital innovation and wealth creation.
It is a two-step process: regulation – and then its application.
Regulation
The UAE already has a sound regulatory foundation, only requiring small tweaks to achieve a disproportionate leap in confidence in the county’s financial advice sector.
Relatively small innovations, such as capping commissions at 3 per cent and ongoing advice fees to 1 per cent a year – and then confirming this in client-agreed advice reports – will promote trust.
Similarly, preventing cold calling, capping upfront fees and outlawing trailing and commission-paying funds would remove, at a stroke, the key drivers of mistrust currently tarnishing the reputation of the sector.
Finally, a clear and functioning system allowing for complaints to be made, while also guaranteeing timely follow-up and visible action will transform confidence across the financial advice sector in the UAE.
Application
The best regulations in the world are meaningless unless enforced.
At minimum, the first step in successful regulation is the removal of unregulated companies and unregulated product providers from operating in the UAE. Removal should be accompanied by fines showing that non-complicate is non-negotiable.
Wild claims promising fantastic returns should be investigated by regulators, especially on social media where the regulator, as in other jurisdictions, should become involved. Equally, wildly expensive funds with lock-in commissions should be removed from the ecosystem.
These routinely victimise clients and damage the reputation of the sector.
Due diligence by financial advisers themselves is also important. Thorough background checks when appointing staff, for example, will guarantee that practitioners have the right qualifications, that past performance is assessed and that ethical suitability – or even past criminal activity – is thoroughly understood.
Trust the long game
Neither trust nor reputation are built overnight.
Instead, the visible and consistent application of fair and transparent regulation by ethical, responsible and compliant financial advisers will show – over time – how effective good wealth management can be.
Fortunately, in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the UAE already has an example of what transparent, highly regulated and responsible financial advice looks like – and what it should cost. Applying this regulation to achieve the highest standards of professional behaviour across the UAE’s whole financial advice sector will lay the foundation for the country to become a leading global financial services hub.
I believe the DIFC is the best place to set up a wealth management company in the UAE. Not only for reasons mentioned above but also because the financial free zone offers the DIFC Courts, which allows investors to seek redress in the event of a complaint.
Ross Whatnall is senior executive officer and founding partner of GSB Capital
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
Price, base Dh379,000
Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 503bhp
Torque 443Nm
On sale now
SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development.
A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.
Sholto Byrnes: BLM has turned so many people off – and that matters
Hussein Ibish: Will Democrats follow Republicans to the political fringe?
Olivia Cuthbert: 'Reign of terror' and the rule of racism in America
James Zogby: Race hate and gun crime are killing the US
Date started: May 2018
Founder: Pir Arkam
Based: Dubai
Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)
Staff: 18
Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group
The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home
Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless
Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers
Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s
Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival
