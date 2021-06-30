Relatively small innovations such as capping commissions at 3 per cent and ongoing advice fees to 1 per cent a year will create a sea change in trust. Getty

As with any business, sector or country, trust is built on accountability, transparency and sustainability. The most successful businesses – and countries – are invariably well-regulated, well-managed and transparent in their consistent application of universally applied rules.

This builds and sustains confidence among all participants by guaranteeing that each have a reasonably fair – and predictable – chance of achieving correctly executed outcomes. Over time, this general confidence aggregates participation, innovation and ultimately capital, building businesses, sectors and societies that lead the world.

Creating such a trust ecosystem within the UAE financial advisory sector has the potential to harness the substantial private wealth latent in the region in the creation of a truly global centre of capital innovation and wealth creation.

It is a two-step process: regulation – and then its application.

Regulation

The UAE already has a sound regulatory foundation, only requiring small tweaks to achieve a disproportionate leap in confidence in the county’s financial advice sector.

Relatively small innovations, such as capping commissions at 3 per cent and ongoing advice fees to 1 per cent a year – and then confirming this in client-agreed advice reports – will promote trust.

Similarly, preventing cold calling, capping upfront fees and outlawing trailing and commission-paying funds would remove, at a stroke, the key drivers of mistrust currently tarnishing the reputation of the sector.

Finally, a clear and functioning system allowing for complaints to be made, while also guaranteeing timely follow-up and visible action will transform confidence across the financial advice sector in the UAE.

Application

The best regulations in the world are meaningless unless enforced.

At minimum, the first step in successful regulation is the removal of unregulated companies and unregulated product providers from operating in the UAE. Removal should be accompanied by fines showing that non-complicate is non-negotiable.

Quote Wild claims promising fantastic returns should be investigated by regulators. Wildly expensive funds with lock-in commissions should be removed from the ecosystem Ross Whatnall, GSB Capital

Wild claims promising fantastic returns should be investigated by regulators, especially on social media where the regulator, as in other jurisdictions, should become involved. Equally, wildly expensive funds with lock-in commissions should be removed from the ecosystem.

These routinely victimise clients and damage the reputation of the sector.

Due diligence by financial advisers themselves is also important. Thorough background checks when appointing staff, for example, will guarantee that practitioners have the right qualifications, that past performance is assessed and that ethical suitability – or even past criminal activity – is thoroughly understood.

Trust the long game

Neither trust nor reputation are built overnight.

Instead, the visible and consistent application of fair and transparent regulation by ethical, responsible and compliant financial advisers will show – over time – how effective good wealth management can be.

Fortunately, in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the UAE already has an example of what transparent, highly regulated and responsible financial advice looks like – and what it should cost. Applying this regulation to achieve the highest standards of professional behaviour across the UAE’s whole financial advice sector will lay the foundation for the country to become a leading global financial services hub.

I believe the DIFC is the best place to set up a wealth management company in the UAE. Not only for reasons mentioned above but also because the financial free zone offers the DIFC Courts, which allows investors to seek redress in the event of a complaint.

Ross Whatnall is senior executive officer and founding partner of GSB Capital

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

