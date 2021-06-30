The Debt Panel: 'We lost our business and I am now facing bounced cheque cases'

My family runs a successful travel agency in Nigeria and in mid-2017, my father and I decided to open a travel company in the UAE. However, we were convinced by a third party to open a cleaning company instead and were told it would be far more successful than our travel agency plans.

We registered the company in Ras Al Khaimah and my father was the partner. I moved to UAE in late 2017 to run the company on behalf of my father as he returned to Nigeria.

I would like to note that I have no experience in the cleaning business but I thought it would not be very hard. In total, we invested about Dh70,000 in the business, which included the licence, cleaning machines, office supplies, computers, a car and other expenses.

The business did not work out as planned and the licence expired without us making any profit. Soon after, the local sponsor cancelled the licence.

To survive financially, I started working as an agent for a travel agency in Ras Al Khaimah. I was assisting people to process their visit visas but the company insisted that I had to issue a Dh15,000 cheque as a guarantee to ensure there would not be any visa offences from my end.

Soon, I had three people in breach of visa laws; two of which I resolved but the third one ran away. I tried to convince the company that one person in breach of visa laws does not justify a Dh15,000 cheque claim, but they didn’t care.

The owner of the travel agency then filed a police case against me and there is a judgment from the court to pay back the Dh15,000. My bank also filed a case of Dh13,750 against me for a reason that I do not yet understand and my landlord filed a bounced cheque case of Dh4,500.

My visa expired more than a year ago and I cannot cancel or renew it. Because of this, I cannot find a job. I also owe Dh6,500 to a friend who has been helping me for a long time. I am scared of visiting the court or police as I have no means of paying the debts and cannot afford to the legal fees.

My predicament is quite unfortunate because I realise that it’s the result of bad decisions. But I am hopeful that I will find a way out of this. Can you advise me on what to do? PH, Ras Al Khaimah

Debt Panellist 1: Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com

You have had a run of bad luck compounded by some poor decisions. There is not a big safety net for entrepreneurs who come here hoping to make money and then find their business fails.

Starting a business in a sector where you have no experience is certainly asking for trouble. The cleaning industry operates on thin margins and requires manpower, as well as capital investment in machinery.

At the end of the day, everyone wants their cheques paid and then a lot of pressure on you will go away. The actual sum of the amount you owe, excluding any fines, is around Dh33,250. Your family runs a successful travel agency in Nigeria – can they pay this for you? After all, you came to the UAE to expand the family business.

You can also look to the Nigerian community in the UAE. Someone may take pity on you, given a lot of this has not really been your fault, and help you pay it off. Alternatively, they may find you some work or at least give you some advice. If a bailout by your family is not possible, then you need to dig into the details of each cheque. You also need legal and regulatory advice.

Quote From the set of facts given, I strongly advise you to seek legal assistance as soon as possible Hazem Balbaa, associate at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates

Call the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's helpline on 800-60, which you can do anonymously and toll-free. Ask them about your ability to find another job onshore or in a free zone given your situation, but also ask them about the legality of your employer’s behaviour. You may be able to appeal the case against the Dh15,000 cheque. If you have worked for that employer in the past 12 months (despite your visa lapsing), you may be able to file a claim for unlawful termination.

It seems unreasonable to expect you, as an employee, to issue guarantee cheques from your own personal funds, unless you were not a direct employee of the agency. At the risk of losing your job, you should have refused as bouncing a cheque is a serious offence in the UAE, despite smaller amounts being decriminalised in Dubai.

If you are able to find access to legal support, investigate whether you can file a case against your employer for forcing you to use personal cheques to support the company’s business.

Contact your bank via phone or in person to understand exactly why they have filed a case against you. It is most probably for missed payments regarding a loan or credit card. Document all interactions you have with them.

You cannot keep hiding from everyone. Engage your family, the ministry, your community and any available resources so you can fully understand your situation and the options available to you.

Debt Panellist 2: Hazem Balbaa, associate at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates

From the set of facts given, I strongly advise you to seek legal assistance as soon as possible.

In general, issuing cheques in bad faith – for example, without sufficient funds – entail criminal liability. However, granting a lawyer with a power of attorney will enable them to learn more about the case filed by the bank against you.

In terms of practicality, you can also reach out to the different creditors: your bank, landlord, friend and the travel agency. By reaching out to these relevant parties, an attempt should be made to reschedule the amounts owed.

A lawyer will be able to help you come up with a reasonable rescheduling proposal, ensure that it is legally enforceable and advise you on any future steps you should take.

In the event that a settlement agreement is reached or a rescheduling of the debt is agreed, this can give you more flexibility to manage your affairs, such as renewing your visa and finding a new job.

Debt panellist 3: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

This is a very complicated and difficult situation you are in. You need legal advice to deal with the ongoing police cases raised against you.

You are in the UAE without a valid visa, have two bounced cheque cases and a bank case raised against you, as well as significant debt. It is impossible to gain legal employment under these circumstances, so to avoid the risk of imprisonment you need significant financial help from either family or friends.

You mentioned your family runs a successful business in Nigeria. As you came to the UAE to help run a joint business with your father, it is reasonable to request his help now. Can your father and/or other members of your family provide you with financial support so that you can hire legal assistance, close out your legal issues and repay your debts in the UAE? This will allow you to return home or find another job.

You should also formally ask your bank to explain the reason for filing a case against you. If they are not forthcoming, the next step is to write to the complaint department of your bank and request that they provide full details of the issue. If they do not reply within 30 days or you believe their reasons for raising a complaint are without basis, you can escalate the issue with the Consumer Protection Department of the UAE Central Bank.

Did your landlord file against you in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah? It is important to understand this because in Dubai, you will receive a fine of between Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 for a bounced cheque of this size. However, this only applies to Dubai Courts. The consequences of bouncing a cheque could be more significant if the complaint was raised in Ras Al Khaimah.

You are in a very difficult situation but I hope you have family who can help you resolve the issues to start afresh.

The Debt Panel is a weekly column to help readers tackle their debts more effectively. If you have a question for the panel, write to pf@thenational.ae

BRIEF SCORES England 228-7, 50 overs

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m; Winner: Mcmanaman, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Bawaasil, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Bochart, Fabrice Veron, Satish Seemar 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Mutaraffa, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Rare Ninja, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Alfareeq, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Zorion, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side

8 There are eight players per team

9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.

5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls

4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs

B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run

C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs

D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

