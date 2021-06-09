The Debt Panel: 'I am a single mother worried that my obligations are spiralling out of control'

Since losing her job, the Sharjah resident has found temporary work but on a much lower salary

Steven Castelluccia / The National
Steven Castelluccia / The National

I am a single mother with two children. I was made redundant from my job as an executive secretary at a Dubai company in 2019, where I was paid a monthly salary of Dh9,000 and managed our expenses while my former husband paid the children’s school fees.

He has now also lost his job and can no longer support us. After I lost my job, my children and I moved in with my parents to save on rent.

Read More

Steven Castelluccia / The NationalThe Debt Panel: 'I have lost my job, my son needs surgery and I cannot afford to pay my loan'

The Debt Panel: 'The pandemic financially affected my business and I have bounced Dh400,000 worth of cheques'

The Debt Panel: 'My brother is stuck in India and can't pay his credit card debt'

My father retired in December and moved back to our home country, which means that we are again fending for ourselves. I have managed to find a temporary job but am only being paid Dh3,000 a month. We have downsized to a studio in Sharjah to keep costs down.

However, I have a personal loan of Dh50,000, a car loan and credit card debt worth Dh30,000. I have also borrowed money from friends to make ends meet. I am increasingly relying on my credit cards or money borrowed from friends to pay my debts.

I feel bogged down by all the debt, my children’s education expenses and my meagre income. How can I escape this debt spiral? BT, Sharjah

Debt panellist 1: Philip King, head of retail banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

This is an understandably stressful situation to be in, especially as you are dealing with an unexpected job loss and have children to care for. I applaud you for your continued efforts to remain afloat financially during these challenging circumstances.

That said, there are many measures being taken to reduce the financial burden on people during this time, as well as viable long-term solutions that you can explore to lessen your debt burden.

While cards are typically beneficial for short-term financing needs or emergencies, they could be detrimental in the long-term, especially if not managed properly.

Because you do not feel that you are actually spending money, there is a tendency that you will overspend, which will then lead to huge balances. They also carry high interest rates and fees that make it harder and more expensive to pay off your debt.

It is unlikely with your current salary that you will be eligible for a loan to consolidate your debts

Nathan McFarlane, founder of AskHelpWith.com

During this time, banks are being highly encouraged to be flexible and understanding of their customers’ circumstances. It is in their interest to resolve your issue promptly and mitigate any risks of default.

It is highly advisable to approach your lenders and explain your current circumstances. Depending on your agreement, you may be able to renegotiate the terms of your loans with reduced interest payments and longer tenures. However, that might prove to be difficult given that your job is temporary and your debt burden ratio might be more than the 50 per cent limit. To provide some temporary relief, you can also request for payment deferrals.

Living with debt can certainly be distressing. Therefore, I highly recommend that you decrease your expenditure as much as possible through stringent budgeting. You could also consider selling your car or other assets to raise funds or even contact family at home for financial assistance during this difficult time.

It might also be helpful to consider other job opportunities that will give you a higher salary, allowing you to be in a better financial position.

Nathan McFarlane, founder of AskHelpWith.com

This is an extremely difficult situation. Finding yourself borrowing and using credit cards to stay afloat is a dangerous position to be in. Firstly, you need to approach the banks to explain your situation.

It is unlikely with your current salary that you will be eligible for a loan to consolidate your debts, so you will need to request a restructuring of your existing liabilities into more affordable monthly payments.

In line with regulations, you should not be contributing more than 50 per cent of your salary towards your debts, which I think you might be doing now.

It is also important to avoid using your credit cards. It will be extremely difficult to move forward if you continue to rely on them because of high interest rates, which will make it harder to escape the financial challenges you are facing.

Debt panellist 3: Felicity Glover, personal finance editor at The National

I am sorry to hear of your plight. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected millions of lives around the world in terms of their jobs and salaries, so you are not alone. It is particularly difficult as a single parent, more so as your former husband has also lost his job.

Have you contacted the banks to discuss your situation with them? They will appreciate your efforts to be honest and committed to paying off your debts. You could also ask them for a payment holiday on your two loans and credit card debt to allow you some breathing space.

Read More

The Debt Panel: 'I can't return to the UAE and my debts are piling up'

The Debt Panel: 'Can I ask my bank for a discounted rate to pay off my personal loan?'

The Debt Panel: 'Can I leave the UAE and pay my debts from another country?'

I cannot stress enough how important it is to pay down your credit cards as quickly as possible because they carry the highest interest rate – an average of 35 per cent or more a year in the UAE. The more monthly instalments you miss, the quicker the amount owed will balloon to unmanageable levels because of the compounding interest and late charges.

The good news is that you have found a temporary job and downsized your apartment to save on costs. Are there any other expenses that you can cut down on, such as cancelling subscriptions or a gym membership, or catching public transport instead of using a car?

Another option is to consider selling an asset. You mention that you have a car loan. Can you sell the car and use the proceeds towards this loan?

It can be mentally debilitating to face the pressures of debt on a reduced income at the best of times, but it is compounded when you have children to support. It is important to take a step back and try not to become overwhelmed by the situation you find yourself in. Based on your discussions with the bank, set out an achievable plan and budget to help you and your children pull through this.

As a single parent, it can also be hard to verbalise your concerns as you are the only adult at home with children and you do not want to worry them. Do you have a friend you can talk to, who can also be a sounding board for your plan to come out of debt and help to allay your fears?

Finally, as an executive secretary, you have some extremely valuable skills that can easily transfer to a remote job as an online personal assistant.

There are a number of websites where you can search for positions such as Upwork, Remote.co and flexjobs, which also offers a free downloadable guide on how to find a remote job and start working from home.

This will give you extra income and also allow you to be at home with your children – and you never know, it may lead to a well-paying full-time position that will help you to escape your debt spiral.

However, always be aware of fraudulent hiring schemes and never pay money to recruiters. I wish you all the best for the future.

The Debt Panel is a weekly column to help readers tackle their debts more effectively. If you have a question for the panel, write to pf@thenational.ae

Published: June 9, 2021 09:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams