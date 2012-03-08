DME chief steps down as ownership change is set

Thomas Leaver, the chief executive of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), has resigned after four years in charge, the bourse announced yesterday.
His departure comes after the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world's largest commodities trading platform, raised its stake in the DME to become majority shareholder. The recapitalisation was completed last month.
"The recapitalisation is done, the company is extremely well funded, we've got volumes going up - it's a great time to step aside and let someone else carry the baton for the next distance," said Mr Leaver.
He denied that the new ownership was a reason for his departure. Mr Leaver will remain chief executive until a replacement is appointed. The exchange has started the search for a successor, and a transition committee has been put in place to oversee his departure.
"We didn't want to go public until we are well and truly into the process of succession," said Mr Leaver. The next chief executive will not come from the CME or any of the other shareholders, he added.
In the recapitalisation, the Oman Investment Fund increased its stake in the DME to 29 per cent, while state-owned Dubai Holding was reduced to a minority shareholder with 9 per cent. A range of strategic investors including Shell, Vitol and Goldman Sachs hold the remaining 12 per cent.
During Mr Leaver's tenure, the DME strove to become the benchmark for crude oil traded out of the Gulf. It compensated for the decline of Dubai's crude production by basing its prices on the trade of Oman's 900,000 barrel per day output. The DME's Oman crude oil futures are linked to the heavier, sour crude of the sultanate, rather than to the lighter, sweeter varieties represented by Nymex's West Texas Intermediate crude oil and Brent crude oil traded on the ICE exchange.
To become a benchmark for the so-called East of Suez trade, the DME has to displace the pricing service offered by Platts as the main reference for futures prices.
Last year, about 145 million barrels of crude were traded via DME, a year-on-year increase in trading volumes of 19 per cent. On average, about 3,500 contracts were traded every day.
In February of this year, the exchange traded more than 100,000 contracts for the first time - about 25 per cent of the Arabian crude exported to Asia.
Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching.
“If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says.
Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds.
Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Innotech Profile
Date started: 2013
Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari
Based: Muscat, Oman
Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies
Size: 15 full-time employees
Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing
Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.
