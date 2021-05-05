Bloomberg's New Economy Forum to be held in Singapore

The event will run from November 16-19 and be sponsored by Adnoc

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and a member of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum advisory board, speaks at the 2019 event in Beijing. Bloomberg  

Michael Fahy
May 5, 2021

Bloomberg will host the fourth edition of its New Economy Forum as an in-person event in Singapore this year.

The event will run from November 16-19 and is sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Government heads, business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world will attend and speak at the forum.

“The time since the last New Economy Forum has dramatically underlined why the event, and the themes that drive it, are so important. The pandemic has shown how interconnected we are and why cooperation is critical,” Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg and a former New York City mayor, said.

“New vaccines show the power of technology and public-private partnerships to address humanity’s challenges. And the disproportionate impacts of the virus, and uneven global access to vaccines, have shown how far we have to go to build an equitable future. The New Economy Forum is a chance for leaders to talk with one another and think big on these and other key issues," Mr Bloomberg added.

Countries around the world are racing to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, which has infected more than 155 million and killed more than 3.2 million people around the world since the outbreak began, according to Worldometer. Globally, almost 1.2 billion vaccines have already been administered, Bloomberg's Vacccine Tracker shows.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for global economic growth to 6 per cent this year, citing the rapid vaccine rollout and more than $16 trillion of fiscal and $9tn of monetary measures provided by governments and central banks to support economies. However, the Washington-based lender also warned of a "divergence' in economic recovery between countries due differing speed of inoculation programmes.

Singapore's prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, whose country hosted the inaugural forum in 2018, said that health and safety "remains Singapore's top prioirity" and that it would work with Bloomberg to create a conducive environment for delegates to meet.

“As the world begins to emerge from a global pandemic, gatherings such as these are vital for re-energising the relationships and partnerships that are the lifeblood of the global economy," Dr Sultan Al Jaber, group chief executive of Adnoc and UAE Minister of State for Industry and Advanced Technology, said.

"I look forward to reconnecting with peers and to strengthening ties between markets both east and west of the United Arab Emirates on issues of critical importance for the global community, from tackling climate change to revitalising the economy."

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

