Moody's affirms UAE rating on strong fundamentals and effective response to Covid-19

The Abu Dhabi skyline. Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday affirmed the UAE’s Aa2 long-term issuer rating on strong economic fundamentals. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Moody's Investors Service maintained the UAE’s Aa2 long-term issuer rating, the agency's third-highest, due to the rapid reaction of the country's various institutions in rolling out a slew of measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, which it said did not materially affect the Arab world’s second biggest economy.

The UAE's fiscal strength remains robust, the ratings agency said as it maintained its stable outlook.

"The rating affirmation is supported by the relatively muted impact of the pandemic on the federal government's fiscal strength, in part the result of an effective government policy response to the pandemic," Moody's said in a statement.

“World leading progress on vaccinations should support the economic recovery, limiting the impact of the pandemic on the UAE's credit metrics.”

The UAE rolled out its mass Covid-19 inoculation programme last year and has so far administered 10.7 million vaccine doses – which represents a rate of 108.99 doses per 100 people, among the fastest in the world. With aggressive testing and the quick vaccination drive, the UAE has managed to bring Covid-19 cases down in the second wave, as opposed to parts of Europe, the Americas and India, where infection rates have recently risen.

The UAE's progress in vaccinating its population could allow for an easing of inbound international travel, supporting a “faster-than-expected recovery in the tourism sector, and providing a boost to the hospitality and retail sectors”, Moody’s said.

The UAE was among the first countries in the region to roll out stimulus measures to soften the impact of the pandemic on its economy, support small and medium-sized enterprises and protect the livelihoods of individuals.

Fiscal and monetary measures remain in place for continued economic recovery. Last month, the UAE Central Bank extended parts of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme, a zero-cost loan initiative aimed at boosting liquidity in the banking system – until the end of June 2022. Overall, the UAE has unveiled economic support packages worth at least Dh388bn since the onset of the pandemic.

The impact of the federal government's stimulus measures on its finances was modest, at just over 1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. The federal government's fiscal deficit was just 0.2 per cent of GDP in 2020, which was funded from existing cash balances, the agency said.

“The broader policy response to the pandemic has demonstrated the UAE's capacity to respond to shocks,” Moody’s said.

The agency forecasts that UAE's nominal GDP will recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next three years. It expects non-oil real GDP to rebound by 3.5 per cent in 2021, supported by the recovery in global trade and gradual improvements in the tourism sector. The Central Bank of the UAE forecasts non-oil economic growth of 3.6 per cent this year and 3.9 per cent in 2022.

Moody's expects the UAE federal government to begin issuing locally-denominated debt this year, with the primary purpose of establishing a domestic yield curve.

This is unlikely to significantly affect the fiscal strength of the federal government as issuance is likely to be “modest”, adding less than a percentage point to the UAE's consolidated government debt burden this year, Moody’s said.

Separately, the ratings agency also affirmed Abu Dhabi’s Aa2 long-term issuer sovereign rating with a stable outlook.

Abu Dhabi has “very strong balance sheet and very high per capita income that bolster credit resilience, as well as robust institutional strength evident in the government's capacity to adjust fiscal policy to respond to shocks”, Moody’s said in a separate statement.

Abu Dhabi’s stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the emirate's fiscal strength will remain resilient to downside risks to the oil market posed by global pandemic developments, given “the vast size of Abu Dhabi's financial buffers”.

A recovery in oil prices this year will help narrow Abu Dhabi’s fiscal deficit, which the ratings agency forecasts will decline to an average of 3.4 per cent of GDP between 2021 and 2023, almost half the size of last year's estimated deficit.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Match statistics Dubai Sports City Eagles 8 Dubai Exiles 85 Eagles

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

