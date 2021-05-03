Global online sales surge amid Covid-19 pandemic

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba retained the top position with $1.14tn of gross merchandise value in 2020, followed by Amazon at $575bn, according to an Unctad report. Bloomberg

Online transactions accounted for 19 per cent of total retail sales in 2020, up from 16 per cent in 2019, as Covid-19 movement restrictions fuelled e-commerce growth, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said.

Several countries reported a growth in online sales, with South Korea topping the list at 25.9 per cent of total retail sales, up from 20.8 per cent in the previous year, Unctad said in a report.

The value of South Korea's online sales rose from $84.3 billion in 2019 to $104.4bn last year. The country's total retail sales stood at $403bn last year.

Other countries also reported higher online sales amid the pandemic.

China's online transactions accounted for 24.9 per cent of total sales last year, up from 20.7 per cent in 2019, while UK online transactions as a share of total sales rose from 15.8 per cent in 2019 to 23.3 per cent last year.

In the US, online portion of total sales grew from 11 per cent in 2019 to 14 per cent last year.

In terms of value, China's online sales stood at $1.4 trillion last year, up from $1.23tn in 2019. The US had $791bn in online sales while the UK had $130bn.

Global e-commerce sales jumped to $26.7tn globally in 2019, up 4 per cent from 2018, according to the Unctad report.

“These statistics show the growing importance of online activities,” said Shamika Sirimanne, Unctad’s director of technology and logistics.

“They also point to the need for countries, especially developing ones, to have such information as they rebuild their economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The pandemic resulted in mixed fortunes for leading business-to-consumer e-commerce companies, according to the report.

Data for the top 13 e-commerce businesses, 10 of which are from China and the US, show a notable reversal of fortunes for companies offering services such as ride hailing and travel. All of them experienced sharp declines in gross merchandise volume and booking values.

Travel company Expedia was ranked 11th on the rankings after falling from fifth place in 2019 while Booking.com's parent Booking Holdings dropped from sixth place to 12th. Airbnb fell from 11th to 13th, according to Unctad.

Despite the reduction in the gross merchandise volume of services companies, the figure for the top 13 e-commerce companies rose by 20.5 per cent last year, compared with a 17.9 per cent increase in 2019.

There were particularly large gains for Canada’s Shopify and US retail company Walmart, according to the data.

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba retained the top position with a gross merchandise value of $1.14tn last year, followed by Amazon at $575bn and Chinese site JD.com at $379bn. China’s Pinduoduo, Shopify, e-Bay and Walmart were in the top 10.

Overall, business-to-customer gross merchandise value for the top 13 companies stood at $2.9tn last year, according to the report.

Unctad also estimated the value of global business-to-business e-commerce transactions at $21.8tn in 2019, about 82 per cent of all e-commerce sales, including sales made through online market platforms and electronic data interchange transactions.

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

