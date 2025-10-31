Oil prices head for third straight monthly decline ahead of Opec meeting

Oil prices were down on Friday and on track for a third consecutive monthly decline, with a weaker dollar ahead of an Opec+ meeting in which the production alliance is expected to boost output again.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, dipped 0.40 per cent to $64.80 a barrel at 11.19am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, slipped 0.38 per cent to $60.34 per barrel.

On a weekly basis, Brent is on track to post a 1.03 per cent loss, while WTI would retreat 2.34 per cent, after posting their biggest weekly gain since June last Friday.

From the end of September, they are headed for a decrease of 2.27 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively. Year-to-date, Brent has retreated nearly 14 per cent, while WTI has slid more than 16 per cent.

Opec+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, this month agreed to another output increase for November as the supergroup of oil producers continued to unwind production cuts put in place two years ago.

The group – which also includes the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Algeria and Oman – would be boosting production for the ninth consecutive month as it focuses on regaining market share and supporting the growth of its economies.

The market is also keeping tabs on the effects of the latest western sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies over the Ukraine war, which have raised supply concerns.

Analysts, however, have previously told The National that the oil glut is “exaggerated” and demand continues to remain strong.

RBC Capital Markets expects Opec+ to opt for another modest 137,000 barrel-per-day increase for December despite the sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.

"While we think that the sanctions on the two Russian oil exporters will prove material if enforced, we do not think Saudi Arabia and its Opec partners would look to surge output before seeing clear evidence of supply disruption," said Helima Croft of RBC.

"While the White House might like Saudi Arabia to accelerate the return of supply to the market, any move to do so would leave very thin spare capacity buffers to offset any additional outages."

However, the new sanctions are unlikely to create a major supply shock as Russia is expected to continue to sell oil in global markets.

Between 500,000 to 600,000 bpd of Russian oil production is at risk of being curtailed following the US move, Rystad Energy estimates.

"If the Opec+ producers do indeed opt for another 137,000-bpd increase, the actual addition will be much smaller than the headline figure, as most of the producers are nearly maxed and Saudi Arabia is the only country with substantial spare capacity," Ms Croft said.

Oil prices were also affected by the stronger dollar, boosted by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's comments that another interest rate cut was guaranteed in December, after the US central bank slashed rates again this week.

Crude prices were also hit by economic data from China, which indicated factory activity in the world's second-biggest economy had declined for a seventh consecutive month in October. China is the biggest importer of oil in the world.

"Supply should outstrip demand as Opec+ spare capacity returns, pressuring commodity prices and sector EPS [earnings per share]," analysts at Swiss bank Lombard Odier said.

