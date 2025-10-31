US must stop attacks on alleged drug boats and 'extrajudicial killings', says UN human rights chief

The United Nations on Friday urged the US to halt strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific allegedly carrying drug traffickers, and prevent extrajudicial killings.
Volker Turk, the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the strikes were “unacceptable” and a breach of international human rights law.
“The US must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them,” he said in a statement.
US strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific in recent weeks have killed at least 62 people on boats that Washington claims were ferrying drugs. Family members and victims' governments said some of them were fishermen.
“These narco-terrorists have killed more Americans than Al Qaeda, and they will be treated the same,” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in a post on X on Tuesday after a strike. “We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them.”
President Donald Trump's administration has said in a notice to Congress that the US is engaged in “armed conflict” with Latin American drug cartels, describing them as terrorist groups as part of its justification for the strikes.
The US has selected targets in Venezuela, including military facilities, that it may strike as part of its counter-narcotics campaign, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald.
The Washington Post meanwhile reported on Friday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who the US administration says is illegitimate and should step down, has asked Moscow for help, including overhauls of Russia-supplied military equipment.
