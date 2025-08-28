Adnoc L&S to offer 222 million shares in bid to join MSCI index

Adnoc Logistics and Services is planning to offer up to 222 million ordinary shares through a bookbuild offering to boost its liquidity and trading, as it makes its case for inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

The offering, which corresponds to about 3 per cent of the company's issued and outstanding share capital, will be open only to professional investors in the UAE and institutional investors elsewhere, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will not make the offering available to the public.

The bookbuilding period has already begun and is expected to close at the pre-market opening on Friday, after which the final number of shares to be placed and the offering price, as well the final terms, will be announced. The settlement of the offering is expected on or around September 3.

"A higher free float is also expected to provide a path to inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, which may take place at the next quarterly review subject to Adnoc L&S meeting all the relevant inclusion criteria," Wam said.

The Emerging Markets Index is tracked by investors managing trillions of dollars in assets. The benchmark is designed to measure the performance of large and mid-cap stocks across 24 emerging markets and has more than 1,320 constituents.

Index inclusion usually supports increased liquidity for a company’s shares and can help to attract more regional and global institutional investors.

Three companies boosted the UAE's presence in May, with the inclusion of Adnoc Gas, Salik and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The L&S arm would be the fourth Adnoc company to be admitted to the index, after Adnoc Distribution and Adnoc Drilling.

Other UAE companies that are part of the index include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emaar Properties, e&, Emirates NBD, Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"If Adnoc L&S is included in the MSCI index, it is expected to contribute to the further diversification of the company’s investor base and strengthen awareness of its differentiated proposition as a leader in global energy maritime logistics," the Wam report said.

Adnoc L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in about 50 countries through its three business units, including integrated logistics, shipping and marine services.

The company has reported a 10 per cent annual rise in its second-quarter net profit, after the strong performance of its business units. Revenue for the period rose about 40 per cent to $1.25 billion.

