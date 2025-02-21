Adnoc will continue to retain a majority 86 per cent shareholding in Adnoc Gas. AFP
Adnoc will continue to retain a majority 86 per cent shareholding in Adnoc Gas. AFP

Business

Energy

Adnoc raises $2.8bn from Adnoc Gas offering on strong institutional investor demand

The sale of 3.1 billion shares was oversubscribed by 4.4 times, Abu Dhabi energy company said

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

February 21, 2025