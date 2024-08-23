Adnoc Gas supplies to customers in the Emirates, mostly utilities and industrial companies, through an extensive network of pipelines. Photo: Adnoc


Adnoc Gas targets Europe and Asia for spot LNG cargoes

Adnoc subsidiary has not experienced a 'material impact' from elevated shipping costs due to Red Sea shipping disruption, says chief financial officer

John Benny

23 August, 2024

