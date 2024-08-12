Adnoc Gas posts record second-quarter profit on stronger sales volumes

Adnoc Gas, the integrated gas processing unit of Adnoc, posted a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in its second-quarter profit as a growing UAE population and expanding industrial sector fuelled higher sales.

The company’s net income rose to a second-quarter all-time record of $1.2 billion in the three months that ended in June, from $983.7 billion in the same period last year, Adnoc Gas said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday, where its shares are traded.

Revenue rose 13 per cent to $6.1 billion in the second quarter, up from $5.4 billion in the same period last year, driven by stronger domestic gas demand growth.

Profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the second quarter rose 18 per cent year-on-year to $2.09 billion.

The results “reflect our focus on growth, significantly strengthening revenue and profitability while continuing to maintain a healthy margin,” Ahmed Alebri, chief executive of Adnoc Gas, said.

“We are well positioned to pursue our ambitious growth agenda, underpinned by the strength, expansion, and ambition of the UAE market.”

Adnoc Gas supplies to customers, mostly utilities and industrial companies in the UAE through an extensive network of pipelines.

It also produces a range of associated products, including ethane, butane and propane, paraffinic naphtha, gas condensate and sulphur that are sold to domestic and international customers.

Last year, parent company Adnoc raised about Dh9.1 billion ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 5 per cent stake in the gas business in one of the largest initial public offerings. Adnoc continues to own 90 per cent of the company, which has access to 95 per cent of the UAE's natural gas reserves, the seventh largest globally.

More to follow …

