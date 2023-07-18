Adnoc Gas signs $7bn-$9bn LNG supply deal with Indian Oil Corporation

Adnoc Gas, the integrated gas processing unit of Adnoc, announced a 14-year supply agreement in the range of $7 billion to $9 billion with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the South Asian country’s largest refiner.

Adnoc Gas will supply up to 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas to India’s largest integrated and diversified energy firm, the company said on Tuesday.

The agreement signifies a major step forward in the partnership between the two industry leaders, it added.

“We are pleased to announce this long-term LNG sale, further strengthening the long-standing partnership with IOCL,” Ahmed Alebri, chief executive of Adnoc Gas, said.

“We look forward to expanding our collaboration and take pride in the knowledge that Adnoc Gas’ LNG exports will further support the development of IOCL and contribute to India’s growth story.”

Adnoc Gas, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has access to 95 per cent of the UAE's natural gas reserves, estimated to be the seventh-largest globally. It also supplies more than 60 per cent of the UAE's gas needs.

LNG is natural gas that turns into a colourless and non-toxic liquid when cooled to about minus 162°C (minus 260°F). The cooling process shrinks the volume of the gas, making it easy to ship and store.

It can be used for cooking and heating, as a fuel for commercial vehicles, generating electricity and manufacturing products such as fertiliser, paint and medicine.

Global trade in LNG rose 6 per cent to 380 million tonnes in 2021 on the back of higher demand from China and South Korea, Anglo-Dutch major Shell said last year.

The long-term demand for LNG is expected to double to 700 million tonnes by 2040 as the world consumes more gas to offset polluting fuels such as coal, Shell said in an annual outlook in 2020.

The latest deal with IOCL is part of Adnoc Gas’s initiative to expand its global reach and reinforce its position as a global LNG export partner.

Adnoc Gas also signed a three-year supply agreement with TotalEnergies Gas and Power, a subsidiary of France’s TotalEnergies, for the export of LNG as demand for less polluting fuel picks up globally amid decarbonisation efforts.

Earlier this year, Adnoc raised about Dh9.1 billion ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 5 per cent stake in Adnoc Gas.

The company sold more than 3.8 billion shares, with the initial public offering drawing strong demand from institutional and retail investors, and generating more than $124 billion in orders.

Adnoc Gas reported a 9 per cent annual increase in its first-quarter net profit as it optimised costs and maintained robust margins despite a sharp slide in hydrocarbon prices.

Net income for the three months to the end of March rose to $1.3 billion, compared with a pro forma adjusted net profit of $1.2 billion recorded during the same period last year, the company said in May.