Japan's Nikkei 225 index plunged by about 4.6 per cent in early trading on Thursday, before recovering slightly later in the day. Bloomberg
Oil and stock markets plunge after Trump's tariffs rattle investors

US President announced a minimum 10 per cent duty on all imports

Aarti Nagraj
April 03, 2025