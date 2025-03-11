The Nikkei stock index plunged by more than 2 per cent during early trade amid concerns about the US economy. EPA
The Nikkei stock index plunged by more than 2 per cent during early trade amid concerns about the US economy. EPA

Business

Markets

Asian stocks slump after Wall Street losses amid US recession fears

Investors are concerned the Trump administration’s push to impose tariffs and spending cuts will hit growth

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

March 11, 2025