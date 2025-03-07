Kumait Jaroje, MD with his gold Cybertruck. USA Today Network / Reuters
Buyer’s remorse: Tesla owners sour on Elon Musk and his role in Trump administration

Facing abuse in public, drivers are distancing themselves from electric vehicle mogul’s ‘toxic’ political manoeuvring

Joshua Longmore
March 07, 2025