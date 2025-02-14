AD Ports Group's fourth quarter revenue rose 28 per cent annually to Dh4.5 billion. Photo: AD Ports
AD Ports Group's fourth quarter revenue rose 28 per cent annually to Dh4.5 billion. Photo: AD Ports

Business

Markets

AD Ports Q4 profit surges five-fold as acquisitions boost revenue

Group's full-year revenue climbed 48 per cent to record Dh17.2 billion

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

February 14, 2025