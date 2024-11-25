The latest charges in the US mark the second legal crisis for the Adani Group in less than two years. Reuters
The latest charges in the US mark the second legal crisis for the Adani Group in less than two years. Reuters

Business

Markets

Will the US indictment have ripple effects on Adani Group?

The multinational conglomerate dollar bond prices fell as calls for transparency rise

Rebecca Bundhun

November 25, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week