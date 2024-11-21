A US judge has issued an arrest warrant for Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group. Bloomberg
Indian businessman Gautam Adani charged with bribery in US

Prosecutors say Adani and associates promised more than $250m to Indian government officials for solar energy contracts

The National

November 21, 2024