A successful fundraising deal would help Adani Enterprises recover confidence from global investors after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of widespread fraud. Reuters
Billionaires: Gautam Adani plans to raise $1.2bn for flagship company in share sale
In our round-up of the world’s ultra-wealthy, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square considers taking developer Howard Hughes private and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance plans to start green energy giga factories
The National
12 August, 2024