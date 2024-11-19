At the upper end of the price range, Talabat would have a market value of about Dh37.26 billion. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Delivery Hero aims to raise up to $1.5 billion from Talabat's Dubai IPO

Shares expected to begin trading on the Dubai Financial Market on December 10

John Benny

November 19, 2024

