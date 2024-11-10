Talabat IPO: Parent of food delivery company to sell 15% stake in Dubai listing

Delivery Hero, the Germany-based food delivery platform, plans to list 15 per cent of its<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/03/talabat-to-share-peoples-food-choices-with-health-authorities/" target="_blank"> UAE subsidiary Talabat </a>on the Dubai bourse in the fourth quarter, as it looks to capitalise on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/05/20/alef-education-plans-to-list-20-of-shares-in-abu-dhabi-ipo/" target="_blank">listing boom </a>in the Emirates. The Frankfurt-listed parent is selling existing shares in its UAE unit and has received the board’s approval to “pursue” the initial public offering, “with the target to list all shares of Talabat on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] in mid-December, Delivery Hero said in a statement on its website on Sunday. “Delivery Hero may amend the size of the offering subject to required approvals of the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE,” it added. The listing of Talabat would be executed based on a “local prospectus”, which was approved by the UAE market regulator on November 7 and will be published on Monday. Private placements to institutional investors will also be part of the deal, Delivery Hero said without giving details of the planned transaction. The Berlin-based Delivery Hero would retain majority interest in Talabat and, “subject to a lock-up of 180 days following listing, be represented with half of the directors on the board of Talabat”, the company added. The proceeds of the IPO, depending on the number and price of Talabat shares eventually sold in the public float, will be used by Delivery Hero for “general corporate purposes and to further optimise its capital structure”. Post-listing, Talabat plans to pay a minimum dividend of about $100 million in April 2025 for the fourth quarter of 2024. It will pay $400 million in two instalments in October 2025 and April 2026 for the financial results of 2025, the company said. “Talabat intends to pay dividends twice each calendar year, in each case with a target net income payout of 90 per cent,” It added. The IPO of Talabat, an on-demand food and quick-commerce app, was announced in August and the public float remains subject to market conditions. Talabat joins a growing list of companies seeking to list share on equity markets in the UAE amid continued economic momentum in the Arab world’s second-largest economy. Talabat’s intention to list follows UAE retail major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/11/04/lulu-ipo-retailer-boosts-size-of-offering-to-30-on-strong-demand/" target="_blank">Lulu Group</a>'s successful IPO to raise Dh6.32 billion ($1.72 billion), the country's largest listing so far this year. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/28/lulu-ipo-abu-dhabi-listing/" target="_blank">hypermarket</a> chain operator priced its shares at the top of the indicated range amid strong investor demand for listings in the region this month. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/16/adnh-catering-ipo-company-raises-235m-in-abu-dhabi-share-offering/" target="_blank">retailer</a> sold 30 per cent of its total share capital in its Abu Dhabi listing in a deal oversubscribed by more than 25 times across all tranches and received aggregate demand of more than Dh135 billion from domestic, regional and international investors. A string of other deals this year in the UAE includes ADNH Catering, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, raising Dh864 million through the sale of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/09/30/adnh-catering-ipo-abu-dhabi-company-plans-to-list-40-of-its-shares-on-adx/" target="_blank">40 per cent stake</a>. NMDC Energy, a unit of Abu Dhabi contractor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/10/12/abu-dhabis-nmdc-has-eyes-on-all-active-markets-amid-expansion-plans/" target="_blank">National Marine Dredging Company</a>, also began trading on the ADX in September after raising $877 million, while Alef Education raised $515 million from its IPO in Abu Dhabi<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/06/12/alef-education-shares-slump-on-adx-trading-debut/" target="_blank"> in June</a>. IPO activity in the Middle East remained strong in the third quarter of this year, with five IPOs raising $930 million, according to EY. The proceeds are 76.8 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. An additional 11 private companies across various sectors, as well as five funds, intend to list on the regional exchanges by the end of this year, according to EY's Mena IPO Eye Q3 2024 report. The DFM, over the past few years, has also featured substantial listing activity. Retailer Spinney's was the last to list shares on the DFM, in April. Parking operator Parkin's IPO in March was the first in the UAE capital markets this year, which raised Dh1.57 billion from investors. Demand for the deal hit a record Dh259 billion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/03/05/parkin-ipo-dubai-company-could-raise-430-million-in-dfm-listing/" target="_blank">Companies in Dubai </a>raised Dh34.5 billion through<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/01/08/mbc-group-ipo-shares-rise-30-in-tadawul-trading-debut/" target="_blank"> selling shares </a>in the past three years, with aggregate investor demand for those listings reaching more than Dh1 trillion, the Dubai Securities and Exchange Higher Committee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/03/21/parkin-surges-30-on-dfm-trading-debut/" target="_blank">said in March.</a>