Alef Education plans to list 20% of shares in Abu Dhabi IPO

Alef Education Holding, a UAE-based education technology company, plans to list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as it seeks to boost domestic business and expand its international geographic footprint.

Alef will sell 1.4 billion shares, or 20 per cent of the company's issued share capital, through the initial public offering on the main bourse of the ADX, it said on Monday.

All shares being offered in the public float are held by existing shareholders Tech Nova Investment and Kryptonite Investments. The selling shareholders reserve the right to amend the size of the offering.

UAE retail and institutional investors will be able to subscribe to the public float through separate tranches.

The subscription period for retail and qualified investors will begin on May 28.

The first tranche, for retail investors, will close on June 4 while the second, for qualified institutional investors, will conclude on June 5, the company said.

READ MORE Can GCC markets sustain the IPO momentum in 2024?

Retail investors will be able to subscribe to 8 per cent, or 112 million shares, of the total share capital on offer while the institutional tranche will comprise 92 per cent, or 1.28 billion shares.

Alef expects its shares to start trading on the ADX on June 12, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Our IPO on ADX is an important milestone and natural progression in our journey to maximise our potential and become a global EdTech [education technology] leader,” Alef chief executive Geoffrey Alphonso said.

“We intend to solidify our market leadership at home and grow our presence across our target markets through continued investment in our digital capabilities, broadening our product offering and expanding our geographic footprint – both organically and through strategic M&A [mergers and acquisitions].”

First Abu Dhabi Bank and EFG Hermes UAE have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners on the deal.

FAB has also been appointed as lead receiving bank alongside Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Al Maryah Community Bank, the receiving banks for the retail investor tranche.