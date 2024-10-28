Du's mobile customer base increased 2.7 per cent annually to 8.3 million subscribers in the last quarter. Sarah Dea / The National
Du's mobile customer base increased 2.7 per cent annually to 8.3 million subscribers in the last quarter. Sarah Dea / The National

Business

Markets

Du posts 42.7% profit increase in Q3 with highest quarterly profit in three years

Dubai telco reports rise in both mobile and fixed services revenues

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 28, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week