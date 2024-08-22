The British pound is hovering around year-highs against the US dollar, as the greenback falls on the expectation of deep cuts to interest rates before the end of 2024. PA
British pound strengthens on political stability and dollar weakness
Sterling has hit highs against the US currency it hasn't seen in a year, as it dips and a new UK government provides some background calm