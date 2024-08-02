Recent UK economic data has been more positive of late in building the case for international investors to pile back into UK government bonds. Getty Images
Recent UK economic data has been more positive of late in building the case for international investors to pile back into UK government bonds. Getty Images

Banking

Business

Is the UK the most attractive European economy for investors?

With falling inflation, a cut to interest rates, renewed business optimism and a new government, Britain's economy seems a better bet than France or Germany

Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
London

02 August, 2024