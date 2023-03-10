Tech lender Silicon Valley Bank reportedly in sale talks

SVB Financial Group's efforts to raise money have failed and the troubled bank was in talks to sell itself, CNBC reported on Friday, as a crisis at the tech-heavy lender rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks.

Shares of SVB Financial Group were halted on Friday after tumbling 66 per cent in premarket trading.

SVB, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, was not immediately available for comment.

The brutal rout in the lender's stock, which began on Thursday, spilt over into other US and European banks as the episode spread concern about hidden risks in the sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.

The S&P 500 banks index dropped 6.6 per cent on Thursday and was expected to open lower again on Friday.

Europe's Stoxx banking index fell more than 4 per cent, set for its biggest one-day slide since early June, with declines for most major lenders, including HSBC, down 4.5 per cent, and Deutsche Bank, down 7.9 per cent.

The crisis at SVB started this week when the bank, which lends heavily to tech start-ups, launched a share sale to shore up its balance sheet after selling a portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries at a loss.

Sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday that some start-ups had advised their founders to pull their money from SVB as a precautionary measure.

The crisis underscored how rapidly rising interest rates had caused the price of such bonds to fall, feeding investor concerns that other banks might also be vulnerable.

Earlier this month, the Federal Deposit Insurance said US banks faced a total of about $620 billion in unrealised losses on their securities holdings at the end of 2022.

But banking experts said SVB's issues were unique and the worries about the broader sector were not warranted.

"The knee-jerk reaction in the market to this risk event looks overdone. But rising costs of deposits and possible deposit withdrawals are likely to pressure sector earnings," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.