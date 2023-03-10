Silicon Valley Bank tries to reassure clients after stock plunges

SVB Financial Group has attempted to reassure its venture capital clients that their money is safe after a capital-raising exercise led to its stock collapsing by 60 per cent, contributing to more than $80 billion being wiped out from the value of the bank.

SVB, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, launched a $1.75 billion sale of shares on Wednesday to shore up its balance sheet.

It said in an investor prospectus it needed the proceeds to plug a $1.8 billion hole caused by the sale of a $21 billion loss-making bond portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries.

The portfolio had an average yield of 1.79 per cent return, far below the current 10-year Treasury yield of about 3.9 per cent.

Investors in SVB's stock were concerned about whether the capital the company sought to raise would be sufficient, given the deteriorating fortunes of many technology start-ups that the bank serves.

The company's shares hit their lowest level since 2016 and shed an additional 26 per cent in extended trade after the market closed.

SVB's chief executive Gregory Becker has been calling clients to assure them their money is safe, sources said on Thursday.

Some start-ups have been advising their founders to pull out their money from SVB as a precautionary measure, the sources said. One of them is Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

One San Francisco-based start-up told Reuters they successfully wired all their funds out of SVB on Thursday afternoon, and the funds had appeared in their other bank account as a “pending” incoming wire by 4pm Pacific Time on Thursday.

However, The Information publication reported that the bank told four clients that transfers could be delayed.

SVB did not respond to several requests for comment.

A crucial lender for early stage businesses, SVB is the banking partner for about half of US venture-backed technology and healthcare companies that listed on stock markets in 2022.

“While VC [venture capital] deployment has tracked our expectations, client cash burn has remained elevated and increased further in February, resulting in lower deposits than forecasted,” Reuters quoted Mr Becker as saying in a letter to investors.

Broader risks?

The funding winter is a fallout of a relentless increase in borrowing costs by the Federal Reserve over the past year, as well as elevated inflation.

The SVB turmoil stoked investors' concerns about broader risks in the sector.

The shares of First Republic, a San Francisco-based bank, sank more than 16.5 per cent after hitting their lowest level since October 2020, becoming the second-biggest decliner in the S&P 500 index.

Zion Bancorp dropped more than 12 per cent and the SPDR S&P regional banking ETF slid 8 per cent after hitting its lowest point since January 2021.

Major US banks were also affected, with Wells Fargo down 6 per cent, JP Morgan Chase down 5.4 per cent, Bank of America 6 per cent lower and Citigroup 4 per cent lower.

Thursday's slump wiped out $80 billion in stock market value from the 18 banks making up the S&P 500 banks index, including a $22 billion drop in the value of JP Morgan.

In a separate deal, SVB said private equity firm General Atlantic would buy $500 million worth of its shares.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that only 5 per cent of deposits were withdrawn from SVB. It said several high-profile venture capital firms and the Founders Fund advised their portfolio companies to pull money from SVB, responding to panic about the bank’s financial situation in tech start-up circles.

Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures and Founder Collective advised their portfolio companies to pull their money from the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Canaan, another major venture capital firm, reportedly told its portfolio companies to remove their cash on an as-needed basis.

Representatives for Founders Fund, Coatue and Union Square Ventures declined to comment while representatives of Silicon Valley Bank, Canaan and Founder Collective did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.

Companies backed by venture capital use SVB both for loans and operating cash. The government could also choose to guarantee deposits in exchange for warrants to enable the firm to raise new funds, he said.

Some venture capital firms said they were standing by the bank. Investor Keval Desai, founder of Shakti, said not only was he not telling his portfolio companies to withdraw funds, but he had placed an order to buy the bank’s stock on Friday, with a limit order of $101.

“I am not Warren Buffett,” Mr Desai said, cautioning he was not dispensing investment advice. “But I think this is a buying opportunity.”

One prominent investor, Mark Suster, warned companies against overreacting to news about the bank.

“I believe their CEO when he says they are solvent,” Mr Suster wrote, “and not in violation of any banking ratios.”

Meanwhile, ratings agency Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term local currency bank deposit.

Natalie Trevithick, head of investment grade credit strategy at investment adviser Payden & Rygel, said the bank's bonds were not doing as poorly as its equity.

“Future performance is going to be news dependent but I don't expect them to properly recover in the near term. It's not quite cheap enough for a lot of buy-the-dip people to come back in,” Ms Trevithick said.

Despite the latest concerns, analysts at broker Wedbush Securities said the bank had received significant proceeds from selling securities and raising capital.

“We do not believe that SIVB is in a liquidity crisis,” Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini said in a report, referring to the company's trading symbol.

Positioning for higher rates

SVB said that funds raised from the stock sale would be reinvested in shorter-term debt and the bank would double its term borrowing to $30 billion.

“We are taking these actions because we expect continued higher interest rates, pressured public and private markets, and elevated cash burn levels from our clients,” Becker said in the letter.

“When we see a return to balance between venture investment and cash burn — we will be well positioned to accelerate growth and profitability,” he said, noting that SVB was “well capitalised.”

The bank also forecast a “mid-30s” percentage decline in net interest income this year, larger than the “high teens” drop it forecast seven weeks earlier.

Bank stocks remained under pressure from “risk-off sentiment” and questions about systemic risks to the industry, said John Luke Tyner, a fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisers.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report