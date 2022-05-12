GFH first-quarter profit up 18.5% on higher investment banking income

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group reported an 18.5 per cent rise in its first quarter net profit on the back of strong performance of its investment banking business.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank for the first three months ended March reached $19.11 million, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The growth reflects "several key deals within the group’s investment banking activities", the company said.

Total income for the first quarter rose marginally by 0.47 per cent to $90.81m.

Earnings per share for the period stood at $0.54 compared to $0.52 for the first quarter of 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2022, we continued to grow according to the business plan, moving ahead with executing our robust pipeline of opportunities," Hisham Alrayes, chief executive of GFH, said.

"Several key deals reflected positively on our income during the quarter, including the placement of our medical offices and logistics portfolios in the US. The company’s growth was enhanced by the diversification of its business activities, supported by the group’s commercial bank alongside asset management activities."

The company plans to continue its focus on Islamic finance and asset management and invest in key markets in the GCC and US, it said.

More to follow...