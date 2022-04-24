Bahrain's GFH to cross list its shares on ADX in May

Bahrain-based investment bank GFH Financial Group plans to cross list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in May, making it the company's fourth regional listing after trading in Bahrain, Dubai and Kuwait bourses.

The move is expected to further improve liquidity in GFH’s shares and allow the group to gain access to a broader base of retail and institutional investors on the ADX, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"With this listing, we will be better positioned to serve our existing shareholders in UAE and Abu Dhabi and to attract new ones from among ADX’s sizable retail and institutional investor base," Hisham Alrayes, chief executive of GFH, said.

Listed on the Bahrain Bourse, DFM and Boursa Kuwait, GFH has an investment portfolio that spans the Middle East, the US, UK and Asia in a number of sectors including health care, education and logistics.

More to follow...