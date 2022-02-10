EFG Hermes shares surge after FAB's offer to buy majority stake

UAE's largest lender made a non-binding offer to acquire at least 51% share capital of Egypt's biggest investment bank

EFG-Hermes shares climbed 9.28 per cent on Wednesday after receiving FAB's non-binding offer to buy a majority stake. Reuters
Sarmad Khan
Feb 10, 2022

Shares of EFG Hermes, Egypt's largest investment bank, surged as much as 19 per cent on Wednesday after it received a non-binding offer from the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank for the acquisition of a majority stake.

The offer to buy no less than 51 per cent share capital from FAB, the UAE’s biggest bank by assets, values EFG Hermes at about $1.2 billion. FAB offered 19 Egyptian pounds ($1.21) per share, a premium of about 21 per cent on EFG Hermes closing price on February 8.

EFG Hermes stocks were briefly suspended on Wednesday but surged the most on an intraday basis in almost five years, after trading resumed in Cairo. It closed the day 9.28 per cent higher at 17.20 Egyptian pounds.

The stock has rebounded about 54 per cent since last year’s low in August, giving the bank a market value of just over $1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of FAB rose 1.52 per cent to Dh20.10 ($5.47) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.

EFG Hermes board is considering the offer from FAB and the “completion of the transaction and setting the final price is conditional on the completion of the due diligence examination process and obtaining approvals in accordance with regulatory requirements,” EFG Hermes said in a regulatory filing.

FAB said its offer is beneficial for both parties and "represents an attractive liquidity event and a compelling value proposition for EFG Hermes’ shareholders, reflecting the company’s robust fundamentals and strong future growth prospects".

"This potential transaction would represent a significant milestone for FAB, in line with the bank’s long-term strategic ambitions to become the reference institution for investment banking in the region," FAB said in a statement.

"It provides enhanced scale, specialisation, growth levers and revenue synergies, strengthening FAB’s offering and regional presence. This potential transaction will build on EFG Hermes’ strong investment banking capabilities, track record and reputable brand."

The success of the proposed transaction will mark FAB’s second acquisition in the Arab world’s most populous nation and the region's third largest economy. FAB agreed to buy Bank Audi Egypt in January 2021 and received regulatory approval in April for the deal. It began integrating the Lebanese bank's Egyptian operations in May and said it expects to complete the process by 2022.

Updated: February 10th 2022, 5:59 AM
