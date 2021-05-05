FAB to complete integration of Bank Audi Egypt by 2022

The integration of Bank Audi Egypt into FAB's Egyptian operations will make it one of the biggest foreign banks in the Arab world's most populous nation. Victor Besa / The National

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender by assets, has completed the transfer of Bank Audi Egypt's shares and will begin integrating its operations.

The lender, which announced in April that it had received approval from regulators to transfer the shares, expects to complete the process by 2022, it said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

FAB agreed to buy the Egyptian arm of Bank Audi, based in Lebanon, in January this year for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to significantly increase the FAB's footprint in Egypt.

The integration of Bank Audi Egypt into FAB's Egyptian operations will make FAB one of the biggest foreign banks in the Arab world's most populous nation, with assets of 130 billion Egyptian pounds ($8.5bn) as of the end of last year. The combined operation will be led by FAB Egypt's chief executive Mohamed Fayed, who joined the lender in 2019 after previously heading Bank Audi.

FAB was advised on the deal by UBS, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy. Bank Audi was advised by EFG Hermes, JP Morgan and Broadgate Advisors.

Bank Audi Egypt has 53 branches with total assets of $5.3bn as of the end of September. FAB already has 17 branches in Egypt.

FAB had initially started talks in 2020 to acquire the Egyptian unit of Bank Audi but later suspended discussions owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender is pressing ahead with its expansion plans after it posted a 3 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit this year thanks to lower impairment charges and a broader economic recovery.

WHEN TO GO: September to November or March to May; this is when visitors are most likely to see what they’ve come for. WHERE TO STAY: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari - Chitwan National Park resort (tajhotels.com) is a one-hour drive from Bharatpur Airport with stays costing from Dh1,396 per night, including taxes and breakfast. Return airport transfers cost from Dh661. HOW TO GET THERE: Etihad Airways regularly flies from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu from around Dh1,500 per person return, including taxes. Buddha Air (buddhaair.com) and Yeti Airlines (yetiairlines.com) fly from Kathmandu to Bharatpur several times a day from about Dh660 return and the flight takes just 20 minutes. Driving is possible but the roads are hilly which means it will take you five or six hours to travel 148 kilometres.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

Gorillaz

