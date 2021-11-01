Dubai to launch Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage listings

Dubai launched a market maker fund worth Dh2 billion ($544m) and a technology fund worth Dh1bn in an effort to encourage more listings in the emirate's stock market.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, tweeted on Sunday that the emirate is looking to further develop the financial markets.

"Dubai has a stock market, Nasdaq Dubai, and a gold and commodities exchange. We are the second largest Islamic sukuk centre in the world and the third highest country in diamond trading. We have one of the largest gold exchanges, we are the largest country to re-export tea and we have exchanges to trade these commodities. Our next stop will be to organise digital assets for the future," he said.

