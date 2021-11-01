Dubai to launch Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage listings

A Dh1bn fund will also be formed to attract technology company listings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Ð Sep 16: Some of the traders at Dubai Financial Market in Dubai. (Pawan Singh / The National) *** Local Caption *** PS005- DFM.jpgPS005- DFM.jpg
The National
Nov 1, 2021

Dubai launched a market maker fund worth Dh2 billion ($544m) and a technology fund worth Dh1bn in an effort to encourage more listings in the emirate's stock market.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, tweeted on Sunday that the emirate is looking to further develop the financial markets.

"Dubai has a stock market, Nasdaq Dubai, and a gold and commodities exchange. We are the second largest Islamic sukuk centre in the world and the third highest country in diamond trading. We have one of the largest gold exchanges, we are the largest country to re-export tea and we have exchanges to trade these commodities. Our next stop will be to organise digital assets for the future," he said.

More to follow ...

Updated: November 1st 2021, 2:52 PM
BusinessDubaiMarketsStock Indices And Averages
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai to launch Dh2bn market maker fund to encourage listings
An image that illustrates this article Barclays’ shares get the blues following CEO’s shock exit amid Epstein probe
An image that illustrates this article UAE telecom operator's revenue and subscribers rise in third quarter
An image that illustrates this article Why gold is losing its lustre as a safe haven despite inflation fears