Snap narrows second-quarter loss on rising daily active users

Net loss for Snap, the company that owns social media platform Snapchat, improved 53 per cent to $152 million in the second quarter from a loss of $326m in the same period a year ago.
Its revenue surged almost 116 per cent to $982m, beating the $846m average analyst estimate.
“Our second-quarter results reflect the broad-based strength of our business as we grew both revenue and daily active users at the highest rates we have achieved in the past four years,” said Evan Spiegel, Snap's chief executive.
“We are pleased by the progress our team is making with the development of our augmented reality platform … and we are energised by the many opportunities to grow our community and business around the world."
Snap’s operating cash flow rose more than 50 per cent on an annual basis to $101m between April and June.
The company’s free cash flow was $116m in three months to June 30, compared to $82m in the same quarter last year.
Snap’s daily active users numbered 293 million in the second quarter, a year-on-year increase of 55 million, or 23 per cent. It passed analysts’ expectations of 290.3 millions.
The average revenue for each user was $3.35 against the $2.92 average estimated by analysts polled by StreetAccount.
The company said daily active users increased "sequentially and year over year in each of North America, Europe and the rest of the world" on iOS and Android platforms.
The company defined daily active users as registered users who open the Snapchat application at least once in a 24-hour period.
Snap’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, improved 223 per cent yearly to $117m in the second quarter.
In its future guidance, Snap expects its revenue to hover between $1.07bn and $1.08bn, increasing in the range of 58 per cent to 60 per cent annually, in the third quarter.
This is down compared to the 116 per cent annualised revenue growth it posted in the second quarter.
It expects daily active users to reach 301 million and an adjusted Ebitda between $100m and $120m in the three months to September 30.
Snap said it spent $370.6m on research and development in the second quarter, a yearly increase of almost 42.1 per cent.
“We invested and innovated in our camera and augmented reality platforms," the company said.
"We improved several try-on capabilities with Lens Studio 4.0, including multi-person 3D body mesh, advanced cloth simulation and a new visual effects editor for more realistic lenses."
It also introduced the connected lenses feature, enabling users in different locations to interact with each other through AR.
Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)
Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)
Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)
Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km
Layla Mashkoor: How policing has changed since the US protests began
Gavin Esler: The uniquely threads that tie Rodney King to George Floyd
Colin Randall: Police suicides on the rise in France after months of protests
Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen)
Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')
Championship play-offs, second legs:
Aston Villa 0
Middlesbrough 0
(Aston Villa advance 1-0 on aggregate)
Fulham 2
Sessegnon (47'), Odoi (66')
Derby County 0
(Fulham advance 2-1 on aggregate)
Final
Saturday, May 26, Wembley. Kick off 8pm (UAE)
Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold.
"We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report.
Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element.
The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.
Date Started: May 2015
Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Laundry
Employees: 170
Funding: about $8m
Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures
Women & Power: A Manifesto
Mary Beard
Profile Books and London Review of Books
Crown Prince reveals Tomorrow 2021 plan for Abu Dhabi's economy
Tomorrow 2021: Abu Dhabi business leaders predict stronger 2019
The UAE explained: What are the new plans for the economy and why do we need them?
Abu Dhabi's plans to liberalise the economy are progressing fast - but how are other countries planning for post-oil?
UAE-wide visa changes: Expats imagine life after work in the UAE
Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder
Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm
Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds
Top speed: 202kmh
Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km
Price: From Dh122,900
The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923
Editor Ze'ev Rosenkranz
Princeton
Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz
Princeton
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en
Mina Al-Oraibi: Beirut's suffering is a direct result of a failed political system
Michael Young: From one crisis to the next, where is Lebanon headed?
Joyce Karam: US delegation to push for independent government
