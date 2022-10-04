Dubai Future Forum to welcome 400 innovators

The inaugural Dubai Future Forum is set to take place at the Museum of the Future next week, with more than 400 of the world’s leading futurists, experts and innovators attending.

The forum will involve 30 sessions next Tuesday and Wednesday, and will focus on four main themes: the future of our world, mitigating existential risk through foresight, value and humanity, and hedging our bets through foresight.

More than 45 international organisations specialising in designing the future of different key sectors will discuss, debate and predict the future trajectory of the world.

“Hosting the Dubai Future Forum is a testament to Dubai’s efforts in fostering collaborations and attracting global experts to analyse and anticipate the future and the opportunities and challenges it withholds,” Dubai Future Foundation said on Tuesday.

“The forum supports the unique vision that has the potential to draw a clearer picture of the most impactful future transformations and ways to prepare for them.”

Expand Autoplay Presentations regarding different facets of Metaverse at the Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

It added that the forum aims to support the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global destination for future experts.

The event follows Dubai's hosting of its first Metaverse Assembly last week, which also took place at the Museum of the Future.

About 500 expert attended the two-day event, with highlights including a look at the UAE Ministry of Economy's metaverse headquarters, where people can hold meetings and even sign legal documents, an appearance from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and a glimpse of Meta's new devices such as a haptic glove which allows users to physically feel things happening in the metaverse.

The Museum of the Future opened in February. Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres tall. The stainless steel facade, which extends to more than 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy.