Sheikh Hamdan to welcome hundreds of 'futurists' to Dubai Future Forum

Hundreds of 'futurists' from around the world will convene in the UAE for the first Dubai Future Forum, which will be held on October 10 and 11.

It was announced on Tuesday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, that the emirate would host about 400 forward thinkers from around the world for the forum held at the Museum of the Future.

Guests will include thought leaders and specialists from more than 15 organisations and institutions to debate and discuss the next few decades for humanity.

Next October,400 futurists, thought leaders & specialists along with 15 global organisations will converge on Dubai for the 1st Dubai Future Forum. Over 30 sessions, the 2-day event at the Dubai Future Museum will discuss how the world can work together to shape humanity’s future pic.twitter.com/lIju8WOTRC — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 24, 2022

“The Forum will focus on exploring and shaping the future by discussing changes that matter to our daily lives, investing in opportunities and preparing the world for potential risks," said Sheikh Hamdan on his official website.

"The UAE’s real strength is in its developmental model that is based on foresight and collaborating with the best ideas and minds to build the best future for human communities.

READ MORE Futurist lays out how to survive rising temperatures and climate change

“We want to be proactive in designing and making the future and preparing for its changes. We have great ambitions and a long-term vision. Dubai and the UAE will always have a passion for the future.”

The forum will consist of four main themes: the future of the world, values and humanity, existential risks and anticipating future changes.

These topics will be discussed over two days and throughout 30 sessions.

The Museum of the Future opened in February. Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres tall. The stainless steel facade, which extends to more than 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy.