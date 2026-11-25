A US-led consortium has agreed a deal with Lukoil to acquire the sanctioned Russian company's global energy assets.

The consortium, led by US billionaire Todd Boehly's Eldridge, would swap Lukoil securities for its international assets, it said in a news release on Wednesday.

The group includes the US International Development Finance Corporation, UAE-based Catena Investment Holding, and Xtellus Partners.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) is expected to review and rubber-stamp the deal. The Treasury Department placed sanctions on Lukoil in October 2025.

“Given President [Vladimir] Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at the time.

However, the Treasury issued temporary waivers beginning in March to release sanctioned Russian crude already on vessels with the aim of mitigating rising oil prices amid the Iran war.

The DFC, the international investment arm of the US, would receive an ownership interest under the deal. The agency did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment.

Mr Boehley told Reuters the US would receive a share of future profits under the agreement, if approved, and would support efforts to prevent Russia from funding its war in Ukraine.

The deal transfers Lukoil's non-Russian oil and gas assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Africa and the Middle East to the US-led consortium. It also includes petrol stations in the US, Europe and Asia, CNBC reported.

The deal would give the US-led group roughly 350,000 barrels per day of production. The group said Lukoil's upstream operations cover 11 countries and serve the Black Sea, the Balkans and north-west Europe, and supply diesel and other petroleum products to US-allied nations.

Lukoil and US private equity firm Carlyle Group announced a non-exclusive purchase agreement for the Russian company's foreign assets in January. The agreement lapsed in July without an agreement from the Treasury Department, and Carlyle dropped out of the race in October.

Ofac's latest licence for negotiations is set to expire on December 19.