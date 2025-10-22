Oil gains as US announces sweeping sanctions on Russian oil companies

Oil prices gained on Wednesday as the US announced heavy sanctions on Russian oil companies, with the Treasury Secretary blasting President Vladimir Putin's “senseless war” against Ukraine.
The new measures target Russia's two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft. Treasury said in a statement that all entities owned 50 per cent or more, directly or indirectly, by the two companies are blocked, even if not designated by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac).
“This will be one of the largest sanctions that we have done against the Russian Federation,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business before the announcement.
Live market data showed Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, was trading at $63.68 per barrel, up 3.85 per cent as of 5pm ET Wednesday/1am GST Thursday. West Texas Intermediate, the US gauge for crude, was up 3.42 per cent at $59.20 per barrel.
The levies from Washington come after US President Donald Trump shelved plans to meet Mr Putin for talks in Budapest. Mr Trump said at the time he did not want to have a “wasted meeting”.
“Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire,” Mr Bessent said in a statement. “Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine.”
Mr Bessent said the department is prepared to take further action to support Mr Trump's effort to end the war.
“We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.”
The sanctions were announced while Mr Trump was meeting Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.
Earlier on Wednesday, EU countries approved a new sanctions package against Russia over its war against Ukraine. The new sanctions include a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, according to the president of the EU council.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed support for Mr Trump's proposal to freeze the Russia-Ukraine war at the current front lines. The Urainaian leader was due to visit Brussels and London this week after holding meetings in Norway and Sweden on Wednesday.
