Iraq to nationalise West Qurna 2 oilfield operations, government says

The Iraqi cabinet ⁠has approved nationalising petroleum operations ​in the West Qurna 2 oilfield, one ​of the world's largest, in ‌accordance with the provisions of a service contract signed with ​Russia's Lukoil, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cabinet also agreed to seek approvals to finance operations through the Majnoon ‌oilfield account, to be boosted by proceeds from crude shipments sold ‍by state oil ‍marketer SOMO.

“The state-run Basra Oil Company will cover local staff salaries, ⁠operational expenses, and payments to subcontractors, using an account linked to the Majnoon oilfield to help facilitate the process,” said an Iraqi oil manager at the West Qurna 2 field.

Production at West Qurna 2 remains steady at around 465,000 to 480,000 barrels per day, the official said.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry decided to take over operations to prevent potential production disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia’s Lukoil, said an Oil Ministry official with direct knowledge of West Qurna 2 operations. Lukoil declared force ⁠majeure in November at West Qurna ​2 as it was ‍hit with sanctions alongside Rosneft as part of US President Donald Trump's push ⁠to end ‌the war in Ukraine.

The sanctions have drawn bids from about ⁠a dozen investors, including US oil majors Exxon Mobil, ⁠Chevron, and private equity firm Carlyle, sources have said.

Lukoil's 75 per cent operational stake in Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield was its biggest foreign asset.

The field accounts for about 0.5 per cent of global oil supply and 9 per cent of total output in Iraq, Opec's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia.

