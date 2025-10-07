Germany based Covestro is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials. Reuters
Germany based Covestro is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials. Reuters
Germany based Covestro is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials. Reuters
Germany based Covestro is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials. Reuters

Business

Energy

Adnoc’s XRG confident of timely regulatory clearance for $17bn Covestro deal

The Abu Dhabi company has submitted new proposals to address European Commission’s concerns

The National

October 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Adnoc’s global energy investment arm, XRG, expects “timely clearance” for its €14.7 billion ($17 billion) takeover of German chemicals company Covestro after it submitted new proposals to address European Commission concerns over the deal.

“Following thorough engagement with the European Commission, we have submitted a robust and proportionate package of proposed commitments,” XRG told The National on Thursday.

“They represent our disciplined approach as a long-term investor and underscore the strength of this transaction, and we are confident this will lead to timely clearance.”

The acquisition deal, first announced in October 2024, is expected to close in the second half of 2025 subject to regulatory approval.

The European Commission said in July that it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess the deal over concerns the companies could receive “foreign subsidies distorting the EU internal market”.

The regulator, which has received the proposal from XRG, has not set a new deadline for a decision after it requested further details, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The proposed package of commitments includes a pledge to maintain Covestro’s intellectual property in Europe, the news agency cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Covestro is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components.

XRG was launched last year as an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value exceeding $80 billion.

Its chemicals platform aims to become a top-five global player, producing and delivering chemical and speciality products to meet a projected 70 per cent increase in global demand by 2050, Adnoc said last year.

The company has been actively scaling up its operations globally and plans to double its asset value over the next decade, capitalising on the energy transition, artificial intelligence and the rise of emerging economies.

Last month, the company closed the acquisition of an 11.7 per cent stake in phase one (trains one to three) of Texas’s Rio Grande LNG project, marking its first natural gas investment in the US. It also has a 35 per cent stake in an ExxonMobil hydrogen plant in Baytown near Houston.

XRG has also closed several international deals this year including Arcius Energy, its joint venture with BP for upstream gas in Egypt, its stake in the Absheron gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan, and its participation in Offshore Block 1 in Turkmenistan.

The company also bought a 10 per cent stake in the Area 4 concession in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin liquefied natural gas project to boost its global portfolio last year.

Last month, XRG’s board held a meeting in New York and reviewed the company’s five-year business plan and expansion plans in the US.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi

Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.

Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

'Brazen'

Director: Monika Mitchell

Starring: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Colleen Wheeler

Rating: 3/5

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Company name: Farmin

Date started: March 2019

Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi 

Based: Abu Dhabi

Sector: AgriTech

Initial investment: None to date

Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs 

You might also like
%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb
%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
You might also like
While you're here
War and the virus
The five new places of worship

Church of South Indian Parish

St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch

St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch

St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais

Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

 

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
How to help

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

Updated: October 07, 2025, 7:36 AM`
UAEUSAdnoc