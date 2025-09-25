Adnoc’s XRG completes stake acquisition in US LNG project

Adnoc’s global energy investment arm XRG has closed the acquisition of an 11.7 per cent stake in Phase 1 (trains 1-3) of the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas as the company continues to boost its portfolio globally.

The deal, initially announced in 2024, marks XRG’s first natural gas investment in the US, the Abu Dhabi-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment is a strategic joint venture between XRG and Global Infrastructure Partners, which is part of global asset manager BlackRock.

“As LNG demand is projected to grow by 60 per cent by 2050, the investment in Rio Grande LNG advances XRG’s strategy to build a leading global gas and LNG business to meet structural demand from industry, AI, and broader economic growth,” said XRG International Gas president Mohamed Al Aryani.

Rio Grande LNG is one of the most ambitious LNG export infrastructure projects in the US, with about 48 million tonnes per annum of potential liquefaction capacity currently under construction or in development.

XRG was launched last November as an international lower-carbon energy and chemicals investment company, with an enterprise value exceeding $80 billion. It is focused on scalable energy solutions to help support artificial intelligence and industry.

The company has been expanding its operations globally and plans to double its asset value over the next decade, capitalising on energy transition, AI advances and the rise of emerging economies.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, led a meeting of the executive committee of XRG's parent company Adnoc's board and underlined the importance of its international expansion through XRG.

Adnoc moved its US investments to XRG in February this year. Besides its investment in Rio Grande LNG export facility, XRG also acquired a 35 per cent stake in an ExxonMobil hydrogen plant in Baytown, a city roughly 42km east of Houston.

XRG said on Thursday that the Rio Grande LNG project will employ more than 5,000 construction and trade workers at peak as well as create 350-400 long-term operational jobs once in service.

The transaction was undertaken through an investment vehicle of GIP, with XRG acquiring a portion of GIP’s existing stake, according to the statement.

Additionally, Adnoc entered into a 20-year LNG offtake agreement for 1.9 mtpa from Rio Grande LNG Train 4.

While the construction of Trains 1-3 continues to progress smoothly, Final Investment Decision for Train 4 was achieved in early September, XRG said.

The specs: 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 Price, base: Dh853,226 Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 550hp @ 6,000pm Torque: 770Nm @ 1,960rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L / 100km

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

SWEET%20TOOTH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jim%20Mickle%2C%20Beth%20Schwartz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Christian%20Convery%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia