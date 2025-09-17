Adnoc's XRG-led consortium withdraws $19bn bid for Australia’s Santos

A consortium led by Adnoc’s global energy investment arm XRG has withdrawn its offer to buy Santos, Australia's second-largest gas producer.
“While the consortium maintains a positive view of the Santos business, a combination of factors, when considered collectively, have impacted the consortium’s assessment of its indicative offer,” XRG said in a statement on Wednesday.
In June, the consortium which includes Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ and global investment firm Carlyle made a $19 billion indicative offer to buy Santos.
“Following a comprehensive evaluation, and taking into account all commercial factors and the terms of the Scheme Implementation Agreement, required by the Santos board, the consortium has determined that it will not be proceeding with the proposed transaction,” the statement said.
More to follow …
