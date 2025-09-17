A combination of factors have affected the energy consortium’s assessment of its indicative offer for Santos. Reuters
Business

Energy

Adnoc's XRG-led consortium withdraws $19bn bid for Australia’s Santos

The companies, including ADQ and Carlyle, made an indicative offer in June to buy Australia's second-largest gas producer

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

September 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A consortium led by Adnoc’s global energy investment arm XRG has withdrawn its offer to buy Santos, Australia's second-largest gas producer.

“While the consortium maintains a positive view of the Santos business, a combination of factors, when considered collectively, have impacted the consortium’s assessment of its indicative offer,” XRG said in a statement on Wednesday.

In June, the consortium which includes Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ and global investment firm Carlyle made a $19 billion indicative offer to buy Santos.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, and taking into account all commercial factors and the terms of the Scheme Implementation Agreement, required by the Santos board, the consortium has determined that it will not be proceeding with the proposed transaction,” the statement said.

More to follow …

Updated: September 17, 2025, 11:57 AM`
Abu DhabiAdnocEnergyGas