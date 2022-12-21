Adnoc buys 25% stake in Austrian energy company OMV

Adnoc is acquiring a 24.9 per cent stake in Austrian energy company OMV from Mubadala Investment Company, it said on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through this investment in OMV, which holds a 75 per cent stake in Austrian plastics maker Borealis, Adnoc will increase its stakes in both Borealis and Borouge.

“As we continue to meet the growing global demand for lower carbon energy, we are fast-tracking the delivery of our growth strategy and expanding our footprint across key strategic markets and sectors,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive.

“This milestone transaction, alongside our 25 per cent shareholding in Borealis, is testament to our focused investment in building an integrated chemicals platform to accelerate our ambitious growth strategy that will unlock significant growth opportunities across our broader chemicals portfolio, with a particular focus on creating distinctive value for Borouge and its shareholders.”

