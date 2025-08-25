Taqa’s $1.2bn purchase of Spanish water company to 'significantly accelerate' global expansion

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, has agreed to buy Spanish water treatment and water desalination company GS Inima for $1.2 billion to expand its water business.

The transaction is expected to close in 2026 and will “significantly accelerate” the group’s international water growth strategy, the company said on Sunday. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Under the deal, GS Engineering & Construction will divest its entire stake in GS Inima, which it owned through its subsidiary Global Water Solutions, to Taqa.

GS Inima, based in Madrid, operates water desalination, wastewater treatment and related infrastructure projects in Brazil, the Middle East, Europe, the US, Mexico and Oman. The deal will provide Taqa with immediate access to these markets, it said.

The Spanish company has about 50 active water desalination and treatment projects.

“Together, we will accelerate our ambition to become a leading international water player, expanding our reach and capabilities across strategic growth markets in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas,” Jasim Thabet, Taqa’s group chief executive and managing director, said.

Established in 2005, Abu Dhabi-listed Taqa is a diversified utilities and energy group with investments in power and water generation, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations.

It has assets in the UAE as well as Canada, Ghana, India, Morocco, Oman, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US. Taqa is also a shareholder in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), along with Mubadala and Adnoc.

The company has committed to expanding its share of renewables to at least 30 per cent of total generation capacity by 2030.

Taqa has been looking at overseas deals to expand its international footprint. The company in April agreed to buy the UK’s Transmission Investment, one of the largest operators of assets connecting wind farms at sea to the British electricity grid.

Separately, Taqa and Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, completed the acquisition of a gas-fired power generation plant at the Talimarjan Power Complex in Uzbekistan, the two companies said in May.

A Taqa-led consortium including Vision Invest and the Gulf Investment Corporation won a bid last year to develop a Dh1.5 billion water reservoir project in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region. The companies will be responsible for building, owning and operating the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir Project for 30 years before transferring the ownership to the Saudi Water Partnership Company.

Addressing water security

Water security has become a key challenge globally, and in the Middle East and North Africa in particular. The region has the world’s lowest average annual water availability per person, equal to 480 cubic metres in 2023, less than 10 per cent the global average, according to the World Bank.

On the supply side, desalination and re-use of treated wastewater are emerging as critical approaches to boost supply. Mena now accounts for more than 53 per cent of the global desalination capacity, the World Bank said.

Taqa's latest acquisition is a "bold climate investment" because scaling desalination and water reuse is essential to building resilience in a warming world, said Vahid Fotuhi, founder and chief executive of Blue Forest, a global developer of mangrove conservation and reforestation projects.

As energy and water systems grow increasingly connected, this move enables the UAE to expand its capabilities in both, while exporting technical expertise to high-growth international markets, according to Rasso Bartenschlager, general manager of Al Masaood Power, part of Al Masaood Group.

“GS Inima’s operational strength, combined with Taqa’s investment scale, creates a powerful platform for delivering low-carbon water solutions that are financially and environmentally sustainable. It’s a pragmatic and timely step aligned with global utility trends,” he said.

The latest acquisition will immediately add 171 million imperial gallons a day (MIGD) of desalination capacity to Taqa’s 1,250 MIGD portfolio and help advance its goal to source two-thirds of its water desalination capacity from energy-efficient reverse osmosis technology by 2030, the company said.

GS Inima will also contribute an additional 1.2 million cubic metres a day of drinking water capacity and 2.6 million cubic meters a day of wastewater and industrial water treatment capacity to Taqa’s global water platform, as well as a water management business serving 1.3 million inhabitants, it added.

Domestically, Taqa expanded its presence in wastewater and recycled water through the acquisition of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding, now operating as Taqa Water Solutions.

Jasim Thabet, Taqa's group chief executive and managing director, said the acquisition will accelerate the company's ambition to become an international water player. Antonie Robertson / The National

Taqa said it has “committed to large-scale infrastructure projects that advance long-term water security, including several developments projects in Morocco and Uzbekistan".

